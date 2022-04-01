Apartment building proposed for Kelowna’s Capri/Landmark going to public hearing

The 206-unit building is being proposed by Five Bridges Development

A six-storey apartment proposed for 1274 Devonshire Avenue is going to a public hearing on April 12.

The 206-unit building, planned by Five Bridges Development, will also front on to Belaire Avenue to the north of Devonshire. Development applications submitted to City of Kelowna staff show that plans include 165 micro suites (312 sq. ft.), 38 one-bedroom apartments and three, two-bedroom apartments. It’s referred to as Five Crossings – Smart Suites at Landmark in planning documents.

Amenities for the project include a dog run, bocce court, container gardening, yoga pavilion, games area, outdoor kitchen/bbq area, lounge areas, gym, office/meeting space, bike storage and storage lockers. Plans also call for 206 parking stalls, 29 visitor parking spaces, 211 long-term bike stalls, and 39 short-term bike stalls.

Five Bridges Development refers to its project as a smart building with smart suites. Technology planned for the building includes touchscreen intercoms in the lobbies, touchless garage entry, and app-based tools to book amenity space.

The developer is requesting a building height variance to the proposed six-storeys from the four-and-a-half storeys allowed under current neighbourhood zoning. Planning staff supports the development permit and variances noting the developer plans to break up the building’s mass by using various architectural designs.

