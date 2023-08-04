Apartment complex proposed for Highway 33 headed back to Kelowna council

The project was originally presented to the city in Nov. 2022

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey rental apartment complex proposed for 135/155 Barber Road and 765 Highway 33. (City of Kelowna)

A rental apartment development planned for Highway 33 and Barber Road is going back before city council.

The project was originally presented to the city in Nov. 2022 and included a six-storey building with 161 units.

When the project went to a public hearing on May 9, the developer was not in attendance to present to council.

Neighbourhood concerns, brought forth by Coun. Mohini Singh, centred around potential parking and traffic issues.

The applicant re-submitted documents Friday (Aug. 4) that now feature a 144-unit apartment complex consisting of studio, one and bedroom apartments, and ground-floor townhomes.

The development is proposed for properties located at 135/155 Barber Road and 765 Highway 33.

