Conceptual rendering of apartment complex planned for 1267-1289 Pridham Avenue and 1266-1288 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex planned for 1267-1289 Pridham Avenue and 1266-1288 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Apartment housing proposed for Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark district

A 240-unit building is planned for Pridham and Sutherland avenues

A large apartment housing development is being planned for the Capri-Landmark district.

Documents submitted to city hall show a proposal to build 240 residential units at 1267-1289 Pridham Avenue and 1266-1288 Sutherland Avenue.

Six of the units are townhomes and the remainder are condos. The condos are broken into 147 micro suites, six studios, 40 one-bed, 36 two-bed, and 5 three-bed.

The development also includes shared lounges, a gymnasium, bike storage, bike repair shop, storage lockers, terraced green space on the second level, and a rooftop patio and atrium.

Vehicle access includes a ramp to a lower parkade, for assigned parking spaces, from Pridham Avenue.

The building fronts onto Pridham to the north and Sutherland to the south.

The project has not yet been reviewed by city council.

READ MORE: 34-storey tower proposed at Lawrence and Water in downtown Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentHousing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Streaming giants required to contribute to Canadian content as Bill C-11 passes
Next story
Charges laid in random assault of Uber driver in Abbotsford

Just Posted

This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Crew heard ‘loud bang’ before emergency landing in Kelowna: TSB

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
‘Disheartening’: Arrests made after van stolen from daycare in Kelowna

Decisions involving management of Osoyoos Lake impact both sides of the Canada-United States border shared watershed. (File photo)
Water briefs: Okanagan has voice in cross-border talks

Conceptual rendering of a crematorium proposed by Springfield Funeral Home. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Crematorium proposed near Kelowna’s Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre