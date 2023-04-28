Apartment housing proposed for Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark district

A 240-unit building is planned for Pridham and Sutherland avenues

Conceptual rendering of apartment complex planned for 1267-1289 Pridham Avenue and 1266-1288 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A large apartment housing development is being planned for the Capri-Landmark district.

Documents submitted to city hall show a proposal to build 240 residential units at 1267-1289 Pridham Avenue and 1266-1288 Sutherland Avenue.

Six of the units are townhomes and the remainder are condos. The condos are broken into 147 micro suites, six studios, 40 one-bed, 36 two-bed, and 5 three-bed.

The development also includes shared lounges, a gymnasium, bike storage, bike repair shop, storage lockers, terraced green space on the second level, and a rooftop patio and atrium.

Vehicle access includes a ramp to a lower parkade, for assigned parking spaces, from Pridham Avenue.

The building fronts onto Pridham to the north and Sutherland to the south.

The project has not yet been reviewed by city council.

READ MORE: 34-storey tower proposed at Lawrence and Water in downtown Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentHousing