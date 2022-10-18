Apartment proposed for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

SKJJ Bernard Holdings Inc. has submitted a rezoning application to the city

Conceptual rendering of 54-unit apartment building proposed for 1181-1191 Bernard Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A 54-unit apartment building is being proposed for a property on Bernard Avenue, between Gordon Drive and D’Anjou Street.

SKJJ Bernard Holdings Inc. has submitted a rezoning application to the city.

Plans call for a four-and-a-half-storey building with an underground parkade with 30 spots, and surface parking for an additional 53 vehicles.

The development, proposed for 1181-1192 Bernard Ave., includes a mix of bachelor, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den, and two-bedroom units.

READ MORE: Second Big White restaurant in 2 weeks to change ownership

READ MORE: Okanagan College students fundraising for international competition

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HousingKelownaRezoning