Apartment proposed for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

A 54-unit apartment building is being proposed for a property on Bernard Avenue, between Gordon Drive and D’Anjou Street.
SKJJ Bernard Holdings Inc. has submitted a rezoning application to the city.
Plans call for a four-and-a-half-storey building with an underground parkade with 30 spots, and surface parking for an additional 53 vehicles.
The development, proposed for 1181-1192 Bernard Ave., includes a mix of bachelor, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den, and two-bedroom units.
