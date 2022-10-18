Conceptual rendering of 54-unit apartment building proposed for 1181-1191 Bernard Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of 54-unit apartment building proposed for 1181-1191 Bernard Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Apartment proposed for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

SKJJ Bernard Holdings Inc. has submitted a rezoning application to the city

A 54-unit apartment building is being proposed for a property on Bernard Avenue, between Gordon Drive and D’Anjou Street.

SKJJ Bernard Holdings Inc. has submitted a rezoning application to the city.

Plans call for a four-and-a-half-storey building with an underground parkade with 30 spots, and surface parking for an additional 53 vehicles.

The development, proposed for 1181-1192 Bernard Ave., includes a mix of bachelor, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with den, and two-bedroom units.

READ MORE: Second Big White restaurant in 2 weeks to change ownership

READ MORE: Okanagan College students fundraising for international competition

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HousingKelownaRezoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lifetime teaching ban issued to former Abbotsford vice-principal sentenced for child porn
Next story
Escaped B.C. murderer now Canada’s most wanted fugitive with $250,000 reward

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke from parts of B.C. and Washington could potentially come to the Okanagan Valley this week, according to Environment Canada. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Unseasonal wildfires in B.C., Washington state bring smoky skies to the Okanagan

Conceptual rendering of 54-unit apartment building proposed for 1181-1191 Bernard Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Apartment proposed for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

Barn Owl Brewing is looking for support from the City of Kelowna for a liquor licence application to the province. (Photo/Facebook)
Kelowna’s Barn Owl Brewing looking to spread its wings

(Photo - Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)
Boyko back with the Kelowna Rockets after NHL experience, Dach sidelined