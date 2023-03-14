Conceptual rendering of apartment complex to be built at 453 Oprey Ave. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Apartments approved for Kelowna’s South Pandosy neighbourhood

A four-storey building will be going up on Osprey Avenue near Pandosy Street

Council has given the nod to a development permit for an apartment complex in the South Pandosy area.

The applicant is proposing a four-storey apartment building at 453 Osprey Avenue, between Pandosy and Abbot streets, with 44 residential units.

The unit mix consists of nine two-bedroom with dens, 26 two-bedroom units, and nine one-bedroom with dens.

The proposal includes 52 resident parking stalls, eight visitor stalls and 35 long-term bicycle stalls.

A building permit for the project will be issued at a later date.

Council also gave first reading to rezoning for a nine-unit townhouse proposal at 979 and 983 Coronation Ave.

The application is for eight, three-storey two-bedroom units and one, two-storey bachelor unit.

Council forwarded the proposal to a public hearing set for April 18.

