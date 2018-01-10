Apartments for sale with students in mind

An apartment complex located near the airport is aiming to keep students in mind.

The new U-Six apartments offer a variety of open-concept studios and two and three bedroom homes. This freehold 57 home condominium community features layouts and floorplans that maximize use of space and revenue. Each home comes with a full kitchen, in-suite laundry, and every bedroom has its own bathroom, according to Mission Group press release.

Once purchased, owners will have the option to rent out their apartments with students in mind being close to the university, said Eirin Bernie, of dHz Media.

“Demand for housing that is walking distance to the university is high,” says JoAnne Adamson, vice president, sales and marketing, Mission Group.

U-Six and the UBC Okanagan Campus are part of the U-District and conveniently located near the airport. The Kelowna International Airport now serves 1.6 million passengers annually, offering more than 60 daily non-stop commercial flights with nine airline partners.

At U-Six, two bed, two bath homes start from $329,900 and three bedroom, three bath start from $409,900. Kelowna’s growth has been continually rising and U-Six’s location, walking distance to UBC Okanagan Campus, makes it an ideal spot for investors in Kelowna.

Sales for U-Six will begin in early February and construction is anticipated to start in the Spring. All of the homes will be ready in time for the fall academic start of 2019. For more information please check out usixliving.com. U-Six sales specialist Wilf Lethbridge is available at 250-718-7072 or wilf@usixliving.com.

