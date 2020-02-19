Apex Mountain hosting memorial run for Brayden Kuroda

Kuroda, a Penticton native and World Cup freestyle skier, passed away Monday night at the age of 19.

Apex Mountain Resort will honour the late Brayden Kuroda this weekend.

Kuroda passed away suddenly Monday night at the age of 19. The World Cup skier from Penticton grew up honing his skills at Apex.

Kuroda’s home mountain will pay tribute to the late freestyle skier by hosting a “run for Brayden” starting at the top of mogul course where he spent so much time.

The event is open to anyone who wishes to attend and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. Those who plan on participating in the run are asked to meet at the top of the mogul course at least ten minutes before it starts.

After either skiing or boarding down the course or down the groomed run beside the course, Apex has planned a group photo to offer their “supportive love” to Kuroda’s parents.

Apex Mountain general manager, James Shalman is organizing the event. He offered his compassion in an online statement.

“Our deepest condolences to Berva and Kenni Kuroda and all of their friends and family, as well as everyone in our freestyle community who were touched by Brayden Kuroda,” said Shalman.

”He will be sorely missed.”

