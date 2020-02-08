Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting at a shopping centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

RCMP are investigating a Friday evening shooting near a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in the Lower Mainland that has left one man in “grave condition.”

The police were called at about 9:35 p.m. to the parking lot of Langley Crossing Shopping Centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street for a report of a shooting, according to Mounties.

“Upon police attendance, an adult male victim was located in located suffering from what appear to be gunshot wounds,” said Cpl. Holly Largy.

He was takem to hospital.

According to a witness on scene while removing the victim from the vehicle his foot came off the brake and the vehicle, which was still in drive, began to lurch forward nearly injuring several first responders and bystanders.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” Largy noted.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Langey RCMP or if wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.

