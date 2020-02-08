Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting at a shopping centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

RCMP are investigating a Friday evening shooting near a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in the Lower Mainland that has left one man in “grave condition.”

The police were called at about 9:35 p.m. to the parking lot of Langley Crossing Shopping Centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street for a report of a shooting, according to Mounties.

“Upon police attendance, an adult male victim was located in located suffering from what appear to be gunshot wounds,” said Cpl. Holly Largy.

He was takem to hospital.

According to a witness on scene while removing the victim from the vehicle his foot came off the brake and the vehicle, which was still in drive, began to lurch forward nearly injuring several first responders and bystanders.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” Largy noted.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

“Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, no further information will be provided at this time,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Langey RCMP or if wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers.

Is there more to this story?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley RCMP are investigating a shooting at a shopping centre in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Engaging youth key to sustainable future in agriculture, says B.C. teacher
Next story
City of West Kelowna invites bidders for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant contractors

Just Posted

Okanagan chefs come together for International Women’s Day fundraiser

The Paisley Notebook hosts the 4th annual event in support of south Okanagan charities

City of West Kelowna invites bidders for Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant contractors

There will be two tenders for construction work at the plant at Rosewood Drive

City of West Kelowna rescinds boil water notice

The city previously issued the notice for Westbank Centre on Feb. 4

Juvenile cougar euthanized after stalking Joe Rich residents

Warning: This story contains images that might be disturbing to some readers

Okanagan faces high flood risk due to above average snowpack

Out of 22 regions in province, the Okanagan has the third highest above-average snowpack

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Lower Mainland leaves man in ‘grave condition’

Police were called Friday evening to a complex in Langley and say the shooting is targeted

Okanagan shoppers contribute to record-setting Loblaws food drive

Vernon grocery stores raise more than $5,200 for parent comapany’s annual fundraiser

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

Okanagan seniors misusing meds needs to be addressed: seniors care expert

Mismanaging medications often has dire consequences for Canadian seniors, study shows.

‘A big-hearted gentle giant’ killed in collision in Shuswap on Highway 1

Motorcycle community mourns loss of iconic member

PHOTOS: Wolf sighting in Vernon?

Resident Ron Gray said he spotted a wolf near Adventure Bay Tuesday afternoon

Most Read