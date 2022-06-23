Appeal to find driver who caused $35,000 in damage to West Kelowna bleechers

The City of West Kelowna would like to recover its costs through insurance

Have you seen this vehicle?

An SUV that smashed into bleachers and a fence at Darroch Park in West Kelowna caused an estimated $35,000 worth of damage.

Now, the City of West Kelowna is looking to track down the driver of the Nissan Pathfinder or Frontier involved in the April 10 incident.

The city said it is not looking to seek charges against the driver but instead looking to recover costs through insurance.

According to the city, the driver of the vehicle appeared to be unharmed after colliding into the bleachers at the ballfields adjacent to Mount Boucherie Secondary School on East Boundary Road.

Anyone with additional information will contact the City of West Kelowna at info@westkelownacity.ca or 778-797-1000.

