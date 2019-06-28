Apple Triathlon searching for last-minute volunteers

Marshalls for the biking course of the race are needed July 7

It’s only a few more weekends until the Apple Triathlon takes over the streets and waters of Kelowna.

The triathlon is in need of more volunteers to ensure the races go smoothly throughout the July 6 and 7 weekend.

Marshalls for the biking portion of the race are needed to control intersections in neighbourhoods on Dilworth Mountain. The marshall’s jobs will be to monitor the cross-streets and keep riders, pedestrians and viewers safe on the road.

Only a few hours is needed for volunteers on the morning of July 7.

Contact appletrivolunteer@gmail.com for information or visit the website here.

