Twenty-two firefighters responded to a commercial kitchen fire on Tuesday after an appliance left on a stove top ignited. (Blair McBride photos)

Appliance left on stove top sparks Kelowna commercial kitchen fire

Authorities remind public to practice fire safety

Don’t leave anything on top of the stove, fire authorities remind the public.

An appliance left on top of the stove ignited last night, sparking a fire in a commercial kitchen on the 1800-block of Kirschner Road.

READ MORE: Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kwhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

At approximately 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call of a kitchen fire at a commercial building on Kirschner Road.

Upon arrival, five engines, one rescue, one safety and one command unit along with 22 firefighters doused the fire before it extended to the building structure itself.

Kelly Stephens, platoon captain for the Kelowna Fire Department, reminds the public to check smoke detectors and keep your stove clear of all items.

READ MORE: Okanagan farm fire sends two to hospital

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan library being sued for almost $20K

Just Posted

Appliance left on stove top sparks Kelowna commercial kitchen fire

Authorities remind public to practise fire safety

Okanagan resident has ‘bro moment’ with Sons of Anarchy actor at Kelowna airport

Kelowna airport. Kim Coates.

North Okanagan cherry crops take bigger hit than south

An hour’s drive can mean two drastically different experiences in cherry harvests

West Kelowna pot shops shipped off for provincial licenses

The City of West Kelowna have put the stamp of approval on 5 local non-medical cannabis retailers

Okanagan FC on critical final stretch of season

With 4 games left, Okanagan FC sit only 2 points back of the final playoff spot

‘The Lion King’ cast talks reimagining the Disney classic

Composer Lebo M. said the remake will feature tunes from the original

Straight from Dehart

Downtown Boston Pizza gets new owners

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

South Okanagan library being sued for almost $20K

Penticton man suing after backpack allegedly stolen

Video: Crash Test Dummies hate bananas, love Okanagan peaches

Crash Test Dummies singer Ellen Reid sends a message to Peach Festival attendees

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled due to possible listeria contamination

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

Most Read