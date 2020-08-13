Tourism Kelowna wants to know how comfortable residents are with welcoming tourists back to the region. (Jan Vasek - Pixabay)

Are you ready for tourists? Tourism Kelowna wants your input

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks Central Okanagan residents if they’re comfortable reopening tourism

British Columbia remains in Phase 3 of its reopening plan but with a surge of COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan, are residents comfortable with welcoming tourists back into the region?

That’s the question Tourism Kelowna has for residents.

Tourism Kelowna wants to hear from residents about what they feel about tourists coming back to the area, especially towards the fall season.

“Tourism is an important part of our local economy. Each year, over 1.8 million overnight visitors spend over $337 million at local businesses. Overall, tourism is a $1.25 billion industry locally, responsible for approximately 12,000 jobs and contributes to our overall quality of life,” Tourism Kelowna wrote in the introduction to the survey.

The survey asks how comfortable residents are welcoming regional visitors to Kelowna, as well as visitors from other B.C. communities, visitors from other provinces, and even visitors from the U.S.

Tourism Kelowna said the responses from the survey will help inform their marketing strategy for the fall months.

For more information on the survey, visit Tourism Kelowna’s website.

READ: Roots and Blues online festival to kick off Friday

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing toddler wandered for three hours in Beaverdell area before being found
Next story
One person dead after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Are you ready for tourists? Tourism Kelowna wants your input

Tourism Kelowna’s survey asks Central Okanagan residents if they’re comfortable reopening tourism

Missing toddler wandered for three hours in Beaverdell area before being found

The two-year-old boy was found safe by his uncle on Beaver Creek Road on Aug. 12

40 under 40: Dr. Andrew Dargie

Andrew practices advanced medical aesthetics in both Kelowna and Vernon, B.C.

Roots and Blues online festival to kick off Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

Shopping carts and garbage discovered in morning fire in Kelowna

The blaze broke out on private property on Springfield Road about 5 a.m.

Video: SUV burns alongside the highway near Salmon Arm

Footage of the burning vehicle was posted to Youtube.

One person dead after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The incident was between a semi truck and passenger vehicle

B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breath

Two structures burned in Cawston blaze

Crews from Keremeos, Kaleden and Osoyoos attended blaze early on Aug. 13

Potential child predator spotted in Penticton property

The man was reportedly seen at the Columbus Park Property attempting to lure children with candy

Cannabis cultivation, extraction facilities planned for Salmon Arm

Goal to provide premium, safe, legal products to Canada and the world

Paramedics fired for allowing patient to crawl for treatment on Downtown Eastside: court documents

The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis

Feds seeking private consultant to design firearm buyback program

The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons

Face masks for teachers can impact learning on young children, experts say

Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19

Most Read