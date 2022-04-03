Arkells performing at Big White April 2, 2022 (Courtesy of Big White Ski Resort)

Arkells perform at Big White in biggest event ever

The Altitunes concert had more than 4,000 in attendance

Big White Ski Resort’s weekend concert and biggest event ever was a success.

Manager Michael J. Ballingall says it was packed on Saturday night with more than 4,000 in attendance at the Altitunes concert. He said the accommodations around the mountain were sold out.

“This was a huge gamble for us,” Ballingall said. “It’s been 732 days since we were supposed to run this event and we’ve never done anything this big.”

COVID-19 protocols were in place with each attendee needing a vaccine passport to get in. Saint John’s Ambulance Service was also there conducting drug tests. Ballingall said it was the first time the ski resort offered the service at an event. There were no medical issues at the concert.

Big White has one weekend left for the winter season.

From April 5-10 season passholders can give one free lift ticket to a friend or family member. Between April 5-8 frontline workers can enjoy one free lift ticket. Ballingall decided this year to expand the benefit to season passholders of neighbouring ski hills Apex, SilverStar, and Baldy. Those season passholders can receive 50 percent off lift tickets from April 5-8.

“We’re trying to be busy this weekend since a lot of the restaurants are remaining open. We will go right until 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.”

Big White will reopen June 30 for the summer season.

