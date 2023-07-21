A man robbed a store at gun point in the area of 1000 Glenmore Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21. (Kelowna RCMP)

A man robbed a store at gun point in the area of 1000 Glenmore Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21. (Kelowna RCMP)

Armed suspect at large after robbing Kelowna business

The suspect ran from the scene with cash and cigarettes

Kelowna RCMP are looking for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint Friday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. on July 21, the Kelowna RCMP received a report of an armed robbery in process at a business in the 1000 block of Glenmore Road. The suspect was waving a handgun during the robbery.

The RCMP and their dog services flooded the scene but despite their efforts, the suspect was able to escape with cash and cigarettes from the store.

The male suspect has a slim build with brown hair. He was wearing a black mask, grey jogger-style pants, grey running shoes, blue jacket and a Reebok hoodie (the upper part of the hoodie was blue, while the bottom part was black).

“The Kelowna RCMP expresses deep concern for the safety of our community and would like to assure the public that we are actively searching for the suspect,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

Anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity, seen a person matching the description, or has dashcam/surveillance footage is to contact at the RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-42044.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

