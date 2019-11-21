Lotus Ventures Inc. completed its first harvest of high-quality, award-winning strains of cannabis from its facility near Armstrong. (Lotus Ventures)

Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

Initial batch tested at 22.6 per cent THC levels

Armstrong-based cannabis producer Lotus Ventures Inc. is expecting to ship out its first harvest next week.

The Auxly Cannabis Group has agreed to purchase 100 per cent of Lotus’ initial crop, which yielded more cannabis than expected and passed all quality control measures.

The initial batch tested at 22.6 per cent THC levels — the average among the group tested was around 19.1 per cent. Lotus, guided by market demand, plans to grow higher THC products and expected high THC levels in future batches now that the growing environment has been standardized.

Lotus completed its first harvest at the end of September, but before shipment, it was sent to the labs for microbiological testing. The products passed.

Auxly’s agreement with the local producer entitles it to purchase 50 per cent of the product at a fixed price and has right of first offer to purchase the remaining 50 per cent at market prices.

The harvest was completed in one day with the help of eight production staff workers, investor relations specialist Daniel McRobert said.

“Everything went smoothly,” he said. “We have on-boarded four new production workers over the past two weeks and everyone has adjusted well.”

The process went off without a hitch, McRobert said.

“No unexpected challenges, believe it or not,” he said. “However, since this was our first run through everything, we were testing out how each strain reacts to the environment and dialing-in our HVAC and automation systems.”

The 22,500-square-foot facility near Armstrong has six production rooms and one room will be harvested every two weeks totalling approximately 165,000 grams of cannabis every month, or 2-million grams per year.

READ MORE: Armstrong cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

READ MORE: True Leaf cannabis facility for sale in Lumby

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong
Next story
Kelowna Paralympian named to Canadian Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Preparatory school fundraising for new athletics and wellness centre in Kelowna

Aberdeen Hall is a university preparatory school offering classes from Preschool through Grade 12

UBC Okanagan hosts free nalaxone, overdose prevention program

The training and education workshop will be Nov. 25 at UBCO

Kelowna Rockets stay hot with 4-1 victory over Victoria

Kelowna picks up second win in a row in dominate Wednesday night performance

Kelowna Paralympian named to Canadian Hall of Fame

Garett Hickling was enshrined last weekend in Vancouver

Kelowna autism program to end due to lack of funding

The program will cease operations on Dec. 20

VIDEO: UBC exchange students offered $1,000 to help with leaving Hong Kong

The university said 31 of its students were attending four universities in Hong Kong

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. city

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

NeighbourLink Summerland coordinates Christmas dinner matchup

This Christmas will be sixth annual community event

Princeton council votes to open parts of KVR to motorized vehicles

Sections of the KRV trail through Princeton will be opened next year… Continue reading

Beat the winter blahs with Ancora harmonies

Wintersongs Friday, Nov. 22 in Vernon and Saturday, Nov. 23 in Salmon Arm

New CP Rail tracks needed before building Salmon Arm underpass

‘Pretty big area’ of downtown to be affected by construction

Armstrong cannabis producer sells out of first batch

Initial batch tested at 22.6 per cent THC levels

Salmon Arm Tim Hortons intersection bumped from traffic circle plan

Traffic circles still planned for two city intersections with four-way stops

Most Read