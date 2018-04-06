Armstrong flood preparations continue

Meighan Creek in Armstrong already overflowed its banks once this spring. The city is continuing flood preparations and encourages residents and businesses to be prepared, as snowpack levels in the region are near an all-time high. (Marnie Graf photo)

Snow pack ratings nearing an all-time high have the City of Armstrong encouraging businesses and residents to take note of flood prevention and property protection measures as a caution.

Preliminary provincial snow pack ratings of 152 per cent are nearing all-time record highs for the North Okanagan, and it is anticipated the snow pack will continue to increase for another four weeks at higher elevations.

“Property owners are responsible for any mitigation measures required for flood protection on private property,” said the city in a release. “Flooding may occur when water levels in lakes, creeks, or rivers rise as a result of heavy snow melt, run-off or rain. Events such as ground saturation due to snow melt and overland water can also create flooding hazards.

“These events can occur with little advanced warning so this is why we are taking the steps to notify the community.”

The city has already had one bout of early flooding when a severe rainstorm caused Meighan Creek to overflow, which resulted in flooding along Willowdale Drive and Patterson Avenue.

Nine basement suites – eight of which were occupied – at the Pioneer Square seniors facility on Willowdale had to be evacuated because of flood waters.

A four-day state of emergency was declared in Armstrong.

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations for anyone who requires them to protect their property. Please note that all phases of the sandbagging process are the responsibility of the property owner. These materials have been provided strictly for flood protection purposes:

Public works yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue;

Corner of Bridge Street and Okanagan Boulevard.

The city reminds residents to use caution around large bodies of water and creeks as fast-moving water may cause erosion and instability of bank edges.

For more information and to follow updates on localized flooding events please go to the City of Armstrong’s website at www.cityofarmstrong.bc.ca.

For more information on sandbagging and preparedness search online for “preparedbc sandbagging” where you will find instructions on how to build proper water defences.

For more information also visit PreparedBC at www.gov.bc.ca/preparedbc.



