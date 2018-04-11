Armstrong house fire suspicious: police

Fire on Sage Avenue in Armstrong deemed suspicious, though not likely related to previous arsons

A fire that caused significant damage to an Armstrong home Monday night is suspicious, police say.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP we called to assist the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department in investigating the residential structure fire just before 11 p.m. April 9 in the 3600-block of Sage Avenue in Armstrong.

Upon police attendance, the rear of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, but not before significant damage to the home was sustained. One occupant of the home sustained minor injuries to a hand and was treated by Emergency Health Services. All other occupants escaped without injury.

“Occupants of the home and community members are understandably shaken from this event as recent arsons have occurred in the Armstrong area. However, this fire is being treated as a separate suspicious incident and is not considered linked to the previous arsons in the area,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

The fire remains under investigation as the RCMP continue to work with the Armstrong Fire Department.

