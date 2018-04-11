Armstrong house fire suspicious: police

Fire on Sage Avenue in Armstrong deemed suspicious, though not likely related to previous arsons

A fire that caused significant damage to an Armstrong home Monday night is suspicious, police say.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP we called to assist the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department in investigating the residential structure fire just before 11 p.m. April 9 in the 3600-block of Sage Avenue in Armstrong.

Related: Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Upon police attendance, the rear of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, but not before significant damage to the home was sustained. One occupant of the home sustained minor injuries to a hand and was treated by Emergency Health Services. All other occupants escaped without injury.

“Occupants of the home and community members are understandably shaken from this event as recent arsons have occurred in the Armstrong area. However, this fire is being treated as a separate suspicious incident and is not considered linked to the previous arsons in the area,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Related: Three fires in two nights treated as arson

The fire remains under investigation as the RCMP continue to work with the Armstrong Fire Department.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap
Next story
Skating fundraiser at Summerland Arena

Just Posted

Orange rocks on Kelowna beaches confuse locals

Rocks along a stretch of Cedar Creek Park have taken on a rusty tinge.

Skating fundraiser at Summerland Arena

Proceeds from Friday evening event to benefit Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club

Tragedy hits close to home across hockey community

West Kelowna Warriors will hold a vigil Thursday as part of healing process for the Humboldt Broncos

Local State of Emergency in West Kelowna rescinded

Repairs on Lower Glenrosa Road dealt with.

Summerland mayor receives toilet gift

Initiative used as fundraiser for dry grad students

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Armstrong house fire suspicious: police

Fire on Sage Avenue in Armstrong deemed suspicious, though not likely related to previous arsons

Icy waters prevent rescue of drowning deer in Shuswap

RCMSAR crew unable to reach animal in time on Mara Lake.

‘Too terrible to be true’: B.C. player almost returned to the Humboldt Broncos

Zach Morey reflects on a pivotal choice he made

‘Very upset:’ Escaped dog shot at Canadian airport to avoid aircraft mishap

Airport official says dog ran onto runway and forced a flight crew to abort landing attempt

Trudeau looks to turn page on China, India with next foreign trip

Prime Minister sets out on major 10-day tour

Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

Flight had just taken off from Boufarik military base, headed for another base in southwest Algeria

DNA sheds new light on 30-year-old B.C. murder mystery

Police in Washington release sketch of suspect in murder of Victoria sweethearts

Most Read