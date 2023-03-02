Armstrong IPE giddy over 2023 theme

Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition salutes its annual rodeo during the event as the 2023 theme puts the sport in the theme spotlight: Giddy Up ‘N Go. (Morning Star - file photo)

The annual exhibition salutes rodeo with its chosen theme of Giddy Up ‘N Go

Giddy up.

Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition has announced its 2023 theme.

The focus is on one of the major events of the annual fair.

“Giddy Up ‘n Go to the IPE & Rodeo,” said IPE general manager Heather King in announcing the theme. “Our rodeo will be the feature division for the 2023 fair.”

Each year the IPE tries to incorporate a theme surrounding a different area of the fair with past favourites such as ‘Hog Wild’, ‘Catch the Buzz’, ‘Beef it Up’, and ‘Horsin’ around’ to name a few.

This year the IPE is encouraging people and businesses, vendors, and parade entries to embrace the rodeo theme.

“Giddy Up ‘N Go inspires a fun and creative feeling that should stimulate community involvement and help showcase the western culture surrounding the incredible sport of rodeo,” said King.

“Look for daily themes where everyone will be encouraged to help promote the overall rodeo celebrations. So, grab your cowboy hat and boots and come out to celebrate all things western at the IPE for 2023.”

The IPE will run Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

