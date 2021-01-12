The North Okanagan RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Spallumcheen Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Don Charbonneau/Facebook)

Armstrong motorist driven off road by truck

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97A Jan. 11

Despite being driven off the road by on oncoming truck, an Armstrong motorist escaped without any serious injuries.

But the driver has taken to social media to share their frightening encounter, which took place Monday, Jan. 11 around 5:15 p.m. heading out of Armstrong towards Enderby.

“The driver of a dark pickup came into my lane and put me in the ditch … almost taking out the very nice young lady that stopped and made sure I was OK and waited with me till police arrived,” the person alleged, adding their car is now a write-off.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to the single-vehicle rollover, in the 4200-block of Highway 97A in Spallumcheen, according to media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Officers located the vehicle and spoke to the driver and occupants around. The incident remains under investigation at this time and no injuries were reported to police.

motor vehicle crash

