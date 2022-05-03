Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Arrest leads to charges laid against Langara College flasher

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act

Vancouver Police have arrested a man in connection to a series of indecent exposures at Langara College.

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act in relation to a March 27 incident. At the time of his arrest, Ram was wanted B.C.-wide for two unrelated indecent acts.

In a news release, police say Ram was arrested after being spotted near Main Street and Terminal Avenue in Vancouver on Sunday (May 1) without incident.

Last week, the VPD released images of a man who allegedly committed a number of indecent acts in and around Langara College.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604.

READ MORE: ‘Unsettling’: Vancouver Police investigate indecent exposures at Langara College

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Keremeos has oldest population in Similkameen-Okanagan
Next story
Fatal shooting of B.C. corrections officer a case of mistaken identity police say

Just Posted

A Vernon man was found guilty of injuring a tactical officer at the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in 2021. (Phil Mclachlan - Western News - File) A Vernon man was found guilty of injuring a tactical officer at the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in 2021. (Phil Mclachlan - Western News - File)
Vernon man accused of pointing a laser at planes found guilty of prison violence

Judy Assman-Neiser. (Michael Hintringer/Central Okanagan Foundation/Submitted)
Central Okanagan Foundation names new CEO

Canada Day celebration in 2017 (file photo)
Canada Day festival returns to Kelowna for July 1

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Thousands come out for MapleFest in Kelowna