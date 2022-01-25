(file)

Arrest made in theft of Armstrong vehicle

Man slumped over steering wheel in Vernon

A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of one person and the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Armstrong Friday afternoon.

A member of the public reported seeing a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle Jan. 21 in the parking lot of a business in the 5600-block of Anderson Way in Vernon at approximately 12:55 p.m. Prior to the arrival of police the man regained consciousness and departed in the vehicle, which was identified as having been stolen from a residence in Armstrong on Jan. 19.

A short time later, at approximately 1:15 p.m., an officer located and safely stopped the vehicle in Armstrong after it turned onto and parked on a dead-end street off Patterson Avenue. Police arrested the driver without incident as he exited the vehicle. During a search incidental to arrest, police located a knife and suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the man’s possession. Police checks also confirmed the man was bound by court imposed conditions to not occupy the driver seat of a vehicle without the owner present.

Dustin Sager, 30, is charged with one count of possession of stolen property and four counts of failing to comply with a release order. Sager appeared in court by way of a tele-bail hearing and has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance Jan. 31.

READ MORE: Public health investigating as Armstrong school meets COVID-19 potential activity signal

READ MORE: One dead, two seriously injured in Enderby crash

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimetheft

Previous story
No answers a week after dog park death, as other unsolved murders loom in Kelowna
Next story
GoFundMe withholding $4.5 million from trucker convoy until plan presented

Just Posted

Amarjit Singh Lalli (left, President of Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Society) receives a $40,000 donation from Vik Bains (right, TD branch manager, Rutland) to launch a new mental health and addictions recovery initiative for the South Asian community of Kelowna. (Contributed)
Okanagan Sikh temple to launch mental health initiative with help from TD donation

Memorial set up for Austyn Godfrey at the dog park on Glenmore Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
No answers a week after dog park death, as other unsolved murders loom in Kelowna

(Photo/Google Street Maps)
Kelowna engineer suggests taxpayers on the hook for Glenmore Road improvements

PACT is a multidisciplinary team working to help people in crisis (PACT/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP and Interior Health raise awareness around mental health