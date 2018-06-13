Arrests made for 38 stolen mountain bikes

The bikes and three vehicles stolen from Myra Canyon Bike Rentals have been found Contributed

Kelowna RCMP have arrested seven people after locating three stolen vehicles and a trailer of stolen bicycles on two separate properties in the Okanagan.

On June 12 Kelowna RCMP Target Team executed a Search Warrant at a property on Beaverdell Station Road in Beaverdell BC just east of Kelowna.

Police located four stolen bikes believed to be related to an earlier theft reported on June 7th from McCullouch Road where a truck and trailer of bicycles belonging Myra Canyon Bike Rentals was taken.

Upon searching the property, Officers located a Jeep Patriot reported stolen from Kimberly B.C. and a Volkswagen Jetta reported stolen out of Kelowna.

The investigation then led officers to a second location near Big White and Highway 33 where they recovered the stolen F350 truck and flat deck trailer loaded with 41 bicycles belonging to Myra Canyon Bike Rentals.

“The Kelowna RCMP Target team were able to identify a residence and execute a search warrant at the property”Cst. Lesley Smith said. “This investigation led to the recovery of over $100,000 in stolen property and the arrest of multiple well known criminals.”

Six males and one female were arrested at the scene. One of the males arrested on the property remains in police custody as he had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter.

No further information will be provided as this investigation remains ongoing.

