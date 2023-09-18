(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Arrests made one year after cyclist killed in West Kelowna crash

Adam Briand-Lawrence died in 2022 as a result of his injuries

A person has been arrested in relation to a fatal motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian one year later.

In August 2022, a man was hit while cycling along Horizon Drive in West Kelowna.

Despite the efforts of first responders, Adam Briand-Lawrence died as a result of his injuries.

On Sept. 15, a warrant was issued for Ka-Mikosit Favelle for second degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The West Kelowna RCMP arrested the 27-year old and he remains in custody. Favelle is scheduled to appear in court on September 19, 2023.

