Arrests made one year after cyclist killed in West Kelowna crash

A person has been arrested in relation to a fatal motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian one year later.
In August 2022, a man was hit while cycling along Horizon Drive in West Kelowna.
Despite the efforts of first responders, Adam Briand-Lawrence died as a result of his injuries.
On Sept. 15, a warrant was issued for Ka-Mikosit Favelle for second degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death.
The West Kelowna RCMP arrested the 27-year old and he remains in custody. Favelle is scheduled to appear in court on September 19, 2023.
