A fire on Argyll Road in Rutland is listed as a suspected arson. - Image: Carli Berry

Arson considered for Rutland house fire

The fire on Argyll Road last week destroyed the home’s carport

A fire that destroyed the carport of a Rutland home last week has been deemed a suspected arson.

Fire investigators with the Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department have classified the fire at 520 Argyll Road as a suspected arson.

On Febr. 15 at 8:57 a.m., RCMP was contacted by the fire department who were reportedly responding to a residential structure fire. Police arrived on scene and determined that the homeowner had escaped the blaze to safety.

An area resident rushed back to his home to retrieve a fire extinguisher after he spotted the fire, believed to be in its early stages. Despite his efforts, when he returned the fire had grown significantly and spread. That resident then joined in to assist a second Good Samaritan who took steps to alert the homeowner inside and evacuate her from her residence, said the RCMP.

“The homeowner, who was home alone at the time was unharmed thanks to the quick actions of her neighbours,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, of the Kelowna RCMP.

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section, has now taken lead on this still ongoing investigation. Police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the second Good Samaritan who assisted the homeowner to safety. Police are also interested in gathering any images or video taken of the scene during any stage of the fire.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Cst. Kevin Hamilton of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

