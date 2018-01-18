Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

A Vernon man suspected of starting a string of fires in Vernon nearly four years ago will have his matter heard in Supreme Court.

William Murray Phelps Munton, born in 1961, will return to court Feb. 13 to fix a date for his trial.

He is charged with 19 counts of arson, relating to fires in the North Okanagan between May and November 2014.

RELATED: Munton acquitted of child pornography charges

Munton has elected to have his trial heard by judge and jury. The matter is expected to take three weeks.

None of the allegations against Munton, a former teacher in Salmon Arm, have been proven in court.

He is not in custody.

RELATED: More charges laid in connection with Vernon arsons

Comments are closed

Previous story
Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn
Next story
Kelowna and West Kelowna’s unsolved crimes of the week

Just Posted

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Kelowna - Students were unaware of resources on campus

Cops report explosion in number of thefts from vehicles in Central Okanagan

In just the first 2 1/2 weeks of 2018, the number has nearly tripled in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Kelowna and West Kelowna’s unsolved crimes of the week

RCMP are searching for a fraud suspect and vandal suspect in this week’s unsolved crimes

The Kelowna Rockets Down Under fan connection

Three bus loads of workers from around the globe gave the Rockets an edge Wednesday

Updated: Accused in Kelowna triple murder in court today

Jacob Forman has been in custody since he was arrested and charged with second degree murder

Kelowna’s Ursel to coach host team at Olympics

Bob Ursel is headed to the Olympics with South Korea’s national men’s curling team

Arson suspect heads to court

Vernon man suspected of starting a string of 2014 fires in Vernon

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

OK Falls pot shop vandalized a week after opening

Windows were smashed Wednesday evening and spray paint called the owner a “goof” and a “pedo”

Waters: Kelowna West finally gets to pick a replacement for Christy Clark

After stalling on the call for a bylection, Premier John Horgan sending voters to the polls Feb. 14

Most Read