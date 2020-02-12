The event is taking place at the Lake Country Art Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Okanagan artists come together in Lake Country

Art exhibition coming to Lake Country on Feb. 15

Four Okanagan artists are set to converge at the Lake Country Art Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 15 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for an exhibition titled ‘An Ekphrastic Poem’.

Liz Earl, Michael Griffin, John Waite and Lois Huey-Heck will each have their own space at the exhibition to showcase their artwork for attendees.

READ MORE: Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

Lake Country Art Gallery curator Wanda Lock said the artwork will cover a diverse range of outdoor settings.

“Waite’s artwork will be from where his property is located along Commonage Road in Lake Country,” said Lock.

“Earl’s artwork will be from her travels in New Brunswick, Ontario and even Mexico.”

The event will include food and drinks and will be free to the public.

For more information on the event, you can visit the art gallery’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police
Next story
Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

Just Posted

Okanagan artists come together in Lake Country

Art exhibition coming to Lake Country on Feb. 15

American DJ trio, Cash Cash, to play Sapphire Nightclub in Kelowna

The electronic music group is on a world tour, making stops in Kelowna and Vancouver

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Survivor kittens find their forever home in Okanagan

Kelowna couple opens their home to feral kittens rescued a year ago and in need of medical help.

Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Potential threat of child abductor in Oliver

A man in a grey car allegedly approached three children waiting for the bus.

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Straight from DeHart

Sports collectibles outlet wins international award

Sledders nabbed running in caribou restricted zone near Nakusp

Each faces fines of nearly $600

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Most Read