The Gibson Heritage House Tours and Art in the Park are cancelled Sunday

The Gibson Heritage House Tours and Art in the Park events this Sunday, Aug. 5 at Kopje Regional Park have been cancelled, according to the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The Sunday tours of the heritage house will resume Aug. 12 through 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The final summer Art in the Park will be held Sunday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

