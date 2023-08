13 Wilson’s Landing firefighters lose their homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

‘You showed up and fought this fire while your own homes were burning behind you’

Wilson’s Landing Fire Chief Paul Zydowicz says the McDougall Creek Wildfire continues to be a ‘nightmare.’

“The force, speed, and intensity of the fire is unprecedented in our community. Two years ago as we worked the White Rock Lake fire we thought at the time that it was the biggest fire of our lives. It pales to what we just experienced.”

During a regional wildfire update Thursday (Aug. 24), an emotional Zydowicz said 13 of his firefighters have lost their homes to the McDougall Creek fire.

“Yet from the very first spark you showed up and fought this fire while your own homes were burning behind you. I have no words to describe the pride that I feel to be part of this team. Our community has suffered an incredible blow.”

Those who have lost their homes or sustained property damage are now able to access information on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) website. The site was offline briefly yesterday due to high demand.

“I want to express my condolences to each and every person who lost their homes. As a regional community, we are there with you,” said Loyal Wooldridge, Regional District Okanagan (RDCO) chair.

Wooldridge asked for patience as firefighters, emergency responders, EOC staff and emergency support services volunteers continue the work and recovery efforts that are still needed.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund addressed a question that many residents have been asking; ‘when do we get to go home?’

“I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you that,” he says. We need to make sure those areas are safe.”

More wildfire evacuation downgrades are coming over the next few days for Central Okanagan residents.

More to come.

