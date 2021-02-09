A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)

As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

A third COVID-19 variant has emerged in Canada, experts confirmed Sunday. The Ontario resident infected is now in Toronto hospital.

Toronto Public Health stated in a news release issued on Sunday (Feb. 7) that the resident who tested positive for what is being called the P.1 variant had travelled to Brazil.

“Scientists and medical professionals are concerned that these variants are more transmissible than the original coronavirus,” the agency said in a statement.

“U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that research is ongoing to determine more about these variants to better understand how easily they might be transmitted and the effectiveness of currently authorized vaccines against them.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 variant predicted to cause ‘unmanageable’ case spike in B.C.

The variant was first discovered by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in four Brazilian travelers who were tested during a routine screening at Haneda airport outside of Tokyo, Japan – according to the CDC.

The P.1 variant was also detected in the U.S. at the end of January.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press briefing Monday (Feb. 8) that the COVID-19 strain has not been detected in the province.

Though, if other variants become prevalent in B.C., “we need to put in place measures that would restrict our contacts again,” she said, with a provincewide ban on gatherings still in effect.

New travel restrictions – which are expected to take effect soon – returning travellers will be required to take a COVID-19 test at the airport, at their own expense. Additionally, they’ll need to spend the first three days of their quarantine at a supervised hotel while awaiting the results.

RELATED: Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test
Next story
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Just Posted

Photo from Lori Heczko of an owl in Rutland.
PHOTOS: ‘Hoo’ is that watching over Rutland?

An owl was spotted perched outside a home in Kelowna

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Chamber supports Albas’ bid to open interprovincial liquor sales

Albas’ private member’s bill calls for easier cross-country booze distribution

The Okanagan Rail Trail continues to be a popular trail for walkers, cyclists, cross-country skiers and snowshoers in the winter. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)
Okanagan Rail Trail popular among winter enthusiasts

Cyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers, walkers all enjoying trail to improve COVID lethargy

A map of the proposed addition to the Wilden neighbourhood. (Contributed)
Kelowna council moves Wilden neighbourhood expansion forward

The expansion would see 107 single-family lots, two sets of townhomes and a neighbourhood park

A rendering of one of the newly approved Central Green buildings. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Central Green project final 2 buildings given thumbs-up

New buildings set to contain 214 units, bringing Central Green to a total of 748 homes across its six buildings

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
WATCH: Vernon man arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker threatens employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
First dust advisory of 2021 stirred up in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Caribou herds in B.C. are divided into four groups, southern mountain (shown), central mountain, northern mountain and boreal. (Black Press Media)
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

Sleds can ride in the Lake Play area on Queest Mountain once more

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Keremeos girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Goose cull on target for Vernon

Tight timeline as city prepares to rid beaches of hundreds of birds

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Most Read