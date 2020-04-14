BC Centre for Disease Control naloxone kit. (Darryl Dick/The Canadian Press)

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

As the province grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. marked the grim anniversary of another public health emergency that claimed nearly 1,000 lives last year.

B.C. declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency four years ago Tuesday (April 14). Since then, more than 4,700 people have died due to illicit drug overdoses in the province.

“I am acutely aware of the suffering and loss felt by people who use drugs, by their families and by their communities,” Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s top doctor, said.

“Many have lost loved ones.”

Henry said the stigma associated with addiction and the challenges with getting help remained top of mind for her.

“I want you to know that you are not alone,” she said.

“We’re not letting this [COVID-19] crisis overtake the importance of our response to our overdose crisis.”

According to the B.C. Coroner’s Service, illicit drug overdoses killed 981 people in 2019, 1,543 in 2018, 1,495 in 2017, and 991 in 2016.

READ MORE: People needing addictions services feel ‘abandoned’ during pandemic, B.C.’s ex-top doctor says

READ MORE: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusopioid crisisopioid epidemicopioids

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three more cases of COVID-19 at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Just Posted

Wildfire east of Merritt classified as ‘being held’

Crews will be heading out for a final patrol of the area tomorrow (April 15)

Three more cases of COVID-19 at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna

A total of 23 people have been infected in the outbreak among a group of temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna

Okanagan group uses 3D printing to make face shields for Interior Health

The group includes employees of the Okanagan Regional Library and UBCO

HDR selected as designer for new 12-storey Ramada building in Kelowna

The 12-storey mass timber construction is set to be the first of its kind in Kelowna

Fresh Slice offering free pizza for all hospital workers

Hospital workers will receive a slice, pop and a brownie for showing authentic ID

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Two of three wildfires south of Cawston classified as out

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Most Read