Ashley Furniture store proposed for Salmon Arm

An application to rezone a vacant lot next to the Mall at Piccadilly off 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm to accommodate a furniture store will go to the city’s development and planning meeting on Feb. 18. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Steps are underway to build a furniture store in the lot that has long sat vacant next to the Mall at Piccadilly.

The agenda for the city’s Feb. 18 development and planning meeting includes a zoning amendment application for the property at 521-10th St. SW. It would accommodate plans for an Ashley Furniture store in a proposed 19,000 sq. ft. building.

The lot is bordered by Kal Tire to the north and the Mall at Piccadilly to the south.

A letter from Bill Laird to the city states that it is the intent of the developer to subdivide and rezone the 3.6 acre property from C7 (shopping centre commercial) to C3 (service commercial) as current zoning restricts lot size.

A report from the city planning department states that staff support the application because the C3 zone is consistent with the official community plan’s designation of highway service/tourist commercial for the property.

Read more: New ‘active living’ development in Salmon Arm planned for 65+ residents

Read more: Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street



marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter