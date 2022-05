Mayor will be answering public’s questions on upcoming podcast

Got a question you’d like to ask the mayor? Now’s your chance.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will be fielding Q’s in an upcoming podcast in June, and providing some A’s.

Basran is set to join host Bob Evans for an episode of ‘Kelowna Talks,’ A municipally-run podcast.

Questions can be submitted here.

READ MORE: Kelowna deemed a world-leading ‘workation’ destination: report

READ MORE: Reach for your bike instead of your car keys: Kelowna mayor

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaPodcasts