Asking price for controversial Airport Inn in Lake Country dropped to $6.9M

The District of Lake Country closed down the controversial Airport Inn Lakeside motel in 2019. (Daniel Taylor - Black Press file)

The controversial Airport Inn Lakeside in Lake Country has been closed down and boarded up for nearly a year, but now, owner Raif Fleihan is dropping his asking price by over a million dollars to $6,900,000.

Royal Lepage Kelowna Realtor Jeane McBride said Fleihan is motivated to sell.

McBride said the 5.48 acres of serviced land — 4.48 acres zoned for resorts or multiple dwelling houses — is prime real estate.

“It’s a beautiful location,” she said, noting the high-exposure from the highway would work for another hotel or resort.

McBride said although she’s just selling the land of the Highway 97 frontage property, the future of the existing buildings is unknown.

“I would think they would probably remove them,” McBride said. “It all depends on who buys it.”

She said she’s received some calls of interest and one verbal offer.

“We’re still looking for someone to put something together and may they (buyer and owner) can come to an agreement,” she said. “With terms and motivation, it will come together.”

“Lake Country is too precious a place to not have something great there,” McBride said.

The District of Lake Country council ordered the motel of 20 years to be shut down on Aug. 20, 2019. The owner was given 45 days to vacant all occupants, board up the buildings and fence the perimeter.

BC Housing helped find tenants of the motel operating without an occupancy permit and in violation of safety policies find new accommodation.

