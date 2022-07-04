Assault, street fight, other crimes keep North Okanagan RCMP busy

The RCMP were camped out June 30-July 2 at the DND grounds for the Funtastic A&W Music Festival. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A busy long weekend for police was added to by several intoxicated people causing issues in the area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received approximately 310 calls for service between 4 p.m. Thursday, June 30 through to midnight Sunday, July 3.

“Our officers responded to driving complaints, instances involving interpersonal violence, property offences, missing persons, bylaw complaints and a wide array of other calls for service and self-generated investigations,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

An assault in Justice Park in downtown Vernon took place around 2 a.m. Saturday, July 2. A 24-year-old, intoxicated man, was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for treatment of minor injuries after allegedly being struck in the head with a blunt object. Police continue to investigate.

Shortly after, RCMP was called to the 2900 block of 29th Avenue where several intoxicated individuals were fighting, at approximately 2:45 a.m. One person suffered minor injuries after allegedly being struck by an improvised weapon. The incident remains under investigation.

Police were then called to a disturbance at a campground on Kildonan Avenue in Enderby at around 3 a.m. Sunday, July 3, where an intoxicated 34-year-old was arrested and later released once sober without charges.

A few hours later, RCMP were called to a break and enter in progress at a Waddington Drive business. Officers interrupted a man and woman allegedly attempting to steal tools and other items.

The suspects fled, but a witness followed them and provided updates to responding officers.

“The suspects abandoned their vehicle near the intersection of Highway 97 and Pleasant Valley Road and continued their escape on foot,” said Terleski. “Police service dog Jagger quickly picked up the track and led officers to the pair who were hiding nearby in some brush.”

A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested and face a number of potential criminal charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

RCMP were also camped out at the Funtastic beverage gardens over the weekend.

“We’re happy to report that we did not encounter any significant issues. Thank-you to all the participants, organizers and volunteers for all your hard work in making this year’s event a success.”

