Assault with weapon in downtown Kelowna sends one to hospital with minor injuries

The incident happened in an alley near Lawrence Ave. and Pandosy St.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault with a weapon that happened in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, July 24.

Police received a report of the assault just before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. The incident happened in an alley near Lawrence Ave. and Pandosy St. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for further assessment.

Mounties temporarily secured the area while collecting evidence. The investigation remains ongoing and no other details are available at this time.

Further details will be released as they become available.

