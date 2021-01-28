Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Proposal comes with price tag of $55.4 million

A consulting team report has finalized its needs assessment report for the proposed Summerland Community Recreation and Health Centre.

The report was presented to Summerland council on Jan. 25.

The firm of Carscadden and Lees provided Summerland council with the overview of the community engagement results and draft program and space requirements on Nov. 30. Since then, they completed a follow-up public online survey and finalized their needs assessment report.

Core requirements for the facility include a six-lane lap pool, a leisure pool, hot tub, steam room or sauna and changerooms, a fitness centre, multipurpose rooms, administration areas and access to a gymnasium.

Secondary enhancement include two additional pool lanes, a primary health care centre, licensed child care space, a dedicated full-sized gym and a tennis centre.

The existing Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre was constructed in 1975, with offices added in 1988 and a larger fitness room in 1996. The building has an area of 1,663 square metres

In 2018, an assessment determined the building was in poor condition and a larger facility should be constructed.

The proposed facility, including core facilities, a competition lap pool, a primary care centre, a licensed child care area, a gymnasium and a tennis centre, would have an area of 8,231 square metres.

The capital cost of this work is estimated at $55.4 million.

The core project, without any of the enhancements, would have an area of 3,047 square metres and an estimated price tag of $30 million.

