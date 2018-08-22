Astro-Soul comes to Kelowna

Two women are touring through the Okanagan to answer the question “why are humans here on earth” and “what happens after death?”

Susan Scott and her colleague Gwen McGregor will be presenting open talks about the field of Astro-Soul and exploring the fifth dimension. Scott has worked for the Inner Peace Movement of Canada for 40 years.

“We each have a unique purpose, when we come to planet earth we take a physical body so that we can accomplish everything we have come here to do,” Scott said. “We have a lot of different tools we will be giving people in the lectures to give them a bigger picture of who they are and to help them understand the different levels of consciousness—Astro-Soul goes into the understanding of our experiences beyond the physical happenings. When you understand the reason behind them you find peace of mind.”

In the Astro-Soul program, Scott and McGregor will teach curious minds about reincarnation, finding their higher purpose and exploring their own intuition. Scott began her journey with Astro-Soul after her three-year-old son died of cancer in 1971.

“I just thought that when you died you died, the biggest thing for me was when I realized there was no death, I was finally able to move on. I heard him (my son) talk to me and it wasn’t my imagination. It was real, it was such a relief and to know that we are here to continue, reincarnation is a fact,” Scott said.

McGregor discovered her own psychic abilities and has been working alongside Scott since.

“In my own personal experience it was a feeling of coming home and acknowledging that I am psychic and could trust my feelings,” McGregor said. “I was ignorant and I searched intellectually and for the first time it hit me and I knew right away, I found my way to share my message. It gave me so much fulfilment and that is when I got involved in this.

The women look forward to sharing their message and spreading joy and relief to all that attend Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Sandman Hotel. Tickets will be available at the door.

