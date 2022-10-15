At least 20,000 Kelowna voters have hit the polls in this year’s municipal election

It’s election day in British Columbia and the people of Kelowna have been getting out and voting towards their future.

According to the City of Kelowna, as of 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15), more than 20,000 ballots have been tallied, including four days of advanced polling earlier this month.

In 2018, roughly 32,000 people voted. An estimated 88,000 people are eligible to vote.

Voting stations are open until 8 p.m. for those who haven’t voted. Two pieces of identification to show your residency and name is required to vote, and one of them must have a signature.

Unofficial results are expected later Saturday night – follow along at kelownacapnews.com.

Kelowna’s Chief Election Officer will declare the official results on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

