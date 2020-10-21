Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

At least 26 per cent of eligible voters have cast a ballot in B.C.’s upcoming election, according to Elections BC.

According to the agency, there have been at least 347,900 mail-in voting packages returned as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 21), about 48 per cent of the total vote-by-mail ballots issued. An additional 564,951 people have cast a ballot during advanced voting days, which began on Oct. 15, for a total of 912,851 votes already cast ahead of the Oct. 24 election. In the last provincial election in 2017, there were 614,389 people who cast a ballot during advanced voting while 6,517 voted by mail for a total of 619,906 early ballots cast.

Advance voting runs until 8 p.m. Wednesday at advanced polling stations, which can be found here: https://elections.bc.ca/docs/advance-voting-places.pdf. Voters can also cast a ballot at their local district electoral office until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. District electoral offices will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, due to advanced voting, and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. They will be open until 4 p.m. for in-person voting (until 8 p.m. for mail-in ballot drop-off) on Election Day Saturday.

For voters who haven’t sent their mail-in ballot yet, Elections BC recommends no longer mailing it but dropping it off at advanced voting, a district electoral office or at Service BC locations, some of which have a 24/7 dropbox. For a list of Service BC locations and dropboxes, visit: https://elections.bc.ca/docs/service-bc-locations.pdf. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at a polling station or a district electoral office on Election Day until 8 p.m.

All hours are Pacific Standard Time.

RAED MORE: Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another COVID-19 alert issued for YLW flight
Next story
Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case

Just Posted

École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
Interior Health investigating ‘developments’ at Kelowna school with COVID-19 case

Officials confirmed a case of the virus at École de L’Anse-au-sable on Tuesday

File photo
EDITORIAL: The power of a single vote

In the Oct. 24 British Columbia election, every vote is important

A COVID-19 exposure alert has been issued for a Flair Air flight that departed Kelowna for Edmonton on Oct. 12. (Flair Air photo)
Another COVID-19 alert issued for YLW flight

The BCCDC has listed a Flair Air flight from Kelowna to Edmonton on Oct. 12 on its list of potential exposures

Tom Thomson painting from 1912-13. (Photo - Kelowna Art Gallery)
Early works by Group of Seven presented at Kelowna Art Gallery

The group of seven were responsible for the first major national art movement in Canada

From right to left: Silverado Socrates (Independent), Norm Letnick (Liberal), John Janmaat (Green) and Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian). (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-Lake Country candidates square off at forum

All candidates in the riding were in attendance except for BC NDP candidate Justin Kulik

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Vernon Fire Rescue Services work to put out a structure fire in an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Abandoned house goes up in flames in Vernon

Single-lane traffic remains in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen is launching an initiative to provide horse-assisted therapy to frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (Black Press file photo)
Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen to provide horse-assisted therapy

Therapy sessions will be offered to frontline workers during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paul Singla walks towards his Penticton home on Heather Road in 2018 after CBSA officers raided it. (File photo)
Singla and Toor make first court appearances on immigration fraud

The Okanagan men had their cases adjourned until 2021

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

Most Read