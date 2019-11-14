People wait for students and updates outside of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

At least three people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a Southern California high school and a search was underway for the gunman, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The department said a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location.

“If you live in neighbourhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911,” the Santa Clarita sheriff’s station tweeted.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Donald Trump was monitoring the reports and advised those nearby to follow the advice of law enforcement and first responders.

There were three confirmed patients with injuries, and it was not immediately clear if they were gunshot wounds or other types of injuries, fire spokesman Christopher Thomas said.

Initial reports of at least six injured were likely due to duplicate reports, he said.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

Television images showed deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys.

Lines of students were escorted from the school by armed deputies.

One patient was flown to a hospital and two others were transported by ambulance, Thomas said.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna rental rates least expensive among major B.C. cities
Next story
Semi-trailer flips on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Rockets’ Novak receives 8-game suspension

Novak was penalized for a checking-from-behind penalty on Nov.11

Kelowna rental rates least expensive among major B.C. cities

The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit in Kelowna is $1,233

Rockets help Team WHL to comeback win at Canada Russia Series

Kelowna skaters helped Team WHL to a 2-1 overtime win in game one of the two game series

Advocates recognize missed opportunity following downtown Kelowna homeless outcry

The Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness is a group with members who experienced homelessness

Okanagan Heritage Museum exhibit has something for all Kelowna residents

Kelowna’s Amusing Past exhibit showcases fun side of city and runs until Nov. 18

Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

The parade of witnesses continues on

Vernon councillor suggests homeless set up camp at City Hall

Overnight camping in city parks is only permitted between dusk and 9 a.m. in specific parks

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

South Okanagan woman pushing for change around preventable medical errors takes fight to province

Teri McGrath and senior’s centre members presented 150-plus signature petition to local MLA

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

Spark Joy: Go paperless

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Transgender inmate in Surrey denied transfer to women’s prison

Petitioner argued denial of transfer to women’s prison was unreasonable and unfair

‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

Most Read