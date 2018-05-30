Tyson Cole. Image: RCMP

Attempted murder suspect may be in Vernon area

Police have been unable to locate Tyson Cole, wanted for attempted murder and firearms offences

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who may be in the Vernon area.

Tyson Darryl Cole is wanted for attempted murder and other firearm related offences.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have made several attempts to locate Cole, however have been unsuccessful.

Cole is described as African American male, five-foot-eight, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and police advise not to attempt to make contact with or apprehend him.

If you have any information about Tyson Cole, or where he might be, please contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rental tenancy rules forum planned for Kelowna
Next story
Love of the printed page and community lives on in a little Westbank bookshop

Just Posted

Kangaroo Creek Farm looking to move

Lake Country - The farm has its sights on Old Vernon Road

Who wore it best? Penticton peach takes note of Peachland’s new landmark

“Is there a family resemblance here?!”

Love of the printed page and community lives on in a little Westbank bookshop

The Mad Hatter Bookstore in West Kelowna has been operating for 35 years

Another sizzling summer for the Okanagan

It’ll be another hot and dry summer in Kelowna

A Rutland park to be proud of

Ben Lee Park is well-used in Rutland’s community

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline

The federal Liberal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway

Pope Francis thanked the athletes for their exhibition “which was a show of the will for peace, the two Koreas together.”

Attempted murder suspect may be in Vernon area

Police have been unable to locate Tyson Cole, wanted for attempted murder and firearms offences

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

Arrest made in 1 of 4 homicides in Penticton area last year

Kiera Bourque arrested Tuesday after RCMP investigation into a 17-year-old boy’s death in April 2017

Most Read