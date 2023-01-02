Kelowna RCMP outside the Liquid Zoo police on Aug. 12, 2022. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP outside the Liquid Zoo police on Aug. 12, 2022. (Contributed)

August: Man dies after altercation outside Kelowna nightclub

The victim was later identified as Nicholas (Nick) Epp

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 12, Kelowna RCMP was called to the Liquid Zoo nightclub on Lawrence Avenue to find a man laying on the ground.

Witnesses said they had seen another man running away from the area. Emergency services transported the injured man to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Liquid Zoo manager David Habib told Capital News he was heartbroken by what happened.

“When I walked outside, all I knew was there was a guy on the ground and cops were there.”

Habib confirmed the incident did not involve any nightclub staff, and that the establishment cooperated with police and provided security footage that may have caught what happened.

Four days later, the victim was identified as Nicholas (Nick) Epp. His wife Dottie had confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

The couple had recently moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack with their three children.

Kelowna RCMP did release images of a person of interest in the case, however, it remains unsolved.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nov. 2022: Lake Country Native Association powwow takes over Winfield Memorial Hall
Next story
September: Protest leads to eviction in Rutland home

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP outside the Liquid Zoo police on Aug. 12, 2022. (Contributed)
August: Man dies after altercation outside Kelowna nightclub

Addilyn Emelia Radomske Booth, 23-months-old, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 29, 2022. (GoFundMe)
‘Little things just don’t matter’: aunt speaks out after Kelowna toddler’s sudden death

Residents are being warned about a number of cougar sighting reported in Lake Country. (File photo)
Keep pets close: Numerous cougar sightings in Lake Country

Before and after de-icing (Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
Big White clearing ice so Falcon chair can fly again