August: Man dies after altercation outside Kelowna nightclub

The victim was later identified as Nicholas (Nick) Epp

Kelowna RCMP outside the Liquid Zoo police on Aug. 12, 2022. (Contributed)

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 12, Kelowna RCMP was called to the Liquid Zoo nightclub on Lawrence Avenue to find a man laying on the ground.

Witnesses said they had seen another man running away from the area. Emergency services transported the injured man to Kelowna General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Liquid Zoo manager David Habib told Capital News he was heartbroken by what happened.

“When I walked outside, all I knew was there was a guy on the ground and cops were there.”

Habib confirmed the incident did not involve any nightclub staff, and that the establishment cooperated with police and provided security footage that may have caught what happened.

Four days later, the victim was identified as Nicholas (Nick) Epp. His wife Dottie had confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

The couple had recently moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack with their three children.

Kelowna RCMP did release images of a person of interest in the case, however, it remains unsolved.

