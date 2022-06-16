Autographed Canucks jersey up for grabs in support of Kelowna’s Homebase

It’s almost time to play ball on Kelowna’s annual Homebase event.

The Gorges-Comeau Homebase Charity All-Star Game & Slo-Pitch Tournament takes place June 24-25 and raises money for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. The all-star game event will take place Friday night at Elks Stadium, while Saturday’s tournament is being held at Mission Sports Field.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the KGH’s ‘We See You’ campaign, to support the needs for local mental health initiatives for the public and care advisors.

With the event now less than two weeks away, the online auction prizes have became available to start to bid on.

The prizes range from autographed merchandise (hats, hockey cards, Homebase jerseys), to various food/drink beverages, to a signed Vancouver Canucks Elias Pettersson jersey.

For the full list of auction prizes, click here.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on June 24 for the celebrity slo-pitch game at Elks Stadium. Throughout the night there will be an autograph session, opening remarks, and the featured game.

READ MORE: NHLer’s coming to Kelowna as Homebase charity event returns

READ MORE: Newest class announced for Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballfundraiserhockeyKelownaNHLSoftball