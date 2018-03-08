Automotive body shop fire knocked down fast

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of an automotive body shop on fire in the 1800 block of Baron Road, just before 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

“First arriving crews encountered a small fire inside the business and extinguished it quickly,” said Scott Clarke, Platoon Captain Kelowna Fire Department,” in a press release.

“The business owner found the fire and was able to make sure everyone was out of the building prior to crews arrival.”

Although crews made a very quick knock down of the fire, there was some damage to the structure and one vehicle inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.

Three engines, a rescue unit, a command unit, and a safety unit including 16 personnel responded to this incident.