Automotive body shop fire knocked down fast

Kelowna Fire Department knocked down a fire fast this morning.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of an automotive body shop on fire in the 1800 block of Baron Road, just before 5:50 a.m. Thursday.

“First arriving crews encountered a small fire inside the business and extinguished it quickly,” said Scott Clarke, Platoon Captain Kelowna Fire Department,” in a press release.

“The business owner found the fire and was able to make sure everyone was out of the building prior to crews arrival.”

READ MORE: FIRE DEPARTMENT GETS FINANCIAL BOOST

Although crews made a very quick knock down of the fire, there was some damage to the structure and one vehicle inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.

Three engines, a rescue unit, a command unit, and a safety unit including 16 personnel responded to this incident.

Previous story
From sunshine to wet snow
Next story
Morning brief: March 8

Just Posted

JoAnna’s House project gaining steam

Home away from home for out of town families at Kelowna General Hospital finds contractor

Automotive body shop fire knocked down fast

Kelowna Fire Department knocked down a fire fast this morning.

Number of women in tech growing in the Okanagan

Find your passion at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair March 12

From sunshine to wet snow

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to falling snow, Thursday morning

Two towers proposed for Kelowna site

Mixed residential/commercial plan for property adjacent to Orchard Park Mall

Morning brief: March 8

Headlines from around the Okanagan and Shuswap

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

BC town moves to protect municipal staff from bullies

“We are a public body and we are here to serve, but we are not punching bags.”

Chiefs down by two, host Coyotes for Games 3, 4

Kelowna down 2-0 in best of seven KIJHL series with Osoyoos

B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders

Province calls move more transparent than photo radar

Day one in the books at B.C. high school basketball championships

Two of the four defending champions eliminated on opening day of tournament at Langley Events Centre

Women strike on International Women’s Day

Women across Europe and Asia take to the streets in protest for equality, respect and empowerment

Most Read