Avalanche control closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed until this afternoon for avalanche control work.
Work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and Glacier National Park West Boundary will keep the road closed until 1:30 p.m. this afternoon (Feb. 14).
Detour not available. Watch for traffic control.
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
