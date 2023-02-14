Avalanche control closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden

Road is expected to reopen at 1:30 p.m. PST

Highway 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed until this afternoon for avalanche control work.

Work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and Glacier National Park West Boundary will keep the road closed until 1:30 p.m. this afternoon (Feb. 14).

Detour not available. Watch for traffic control.

UPDATE❄️#BCHwy1 Avalanche control work planned between Illecillewaet Brake Check and #GlacierNationalPark West Boundary starting at 11 AM NOW UNTIL APPROX. 1:30PM. Road closure planned. Detour will not be available. #Revelstoke #GoldenBC

For more info:https://t.co/2IakGuEJCw — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 14, 2023

READ MORE: kɬusx̌nitkʷ: The original and accurate name for ‘Okanagan Lake’

READ MORE: Parliament officially named City of Revelstoke’s Chief Administrative Officer

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenRevelstoke