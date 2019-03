Highway 1 will be closed intermittently between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Highway 1 will be closed intermittently today between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for avalanche control east of Revelstoke. (File photo)

Highway 1 will be closed intermittently today east of Revelstoke between 2 and 5 p.m.

DriveBC said avalanche control work is planned between Beaver Valley Rd and the east boundary of Glacier National Park. Drivers should expect up to two hour delays.

READ MORE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche

Check DriveBC for further updates.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.