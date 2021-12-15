Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed for one hour increments between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.., Dec. 15. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control scheduled Highway 1, east of Revelstoke

The highway will be closed

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed this morning, Dec. 15.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. the highway will be closed for an hour at a time.

A detour will not be available.

DriveBC is also warning of slipper sections and compact snow on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and the West Boundary of Yoho National Park.

