Avalanche control work is scheduled along Highway 1 on Dec 15.

From noon until 2:00 p.m the highway will be closed. Avalanche control will be conducted between Waverly Trail and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 10.5 km, east of the City of Revelstoke near the boundary of Glacier National Park.

Expect delays and a detour will not be available.

For more information check DriveBC before you travel.