UPDATE: Avalanche control complete; Highway 1 reopen in both directions west of Revelstoke

UPDATE: SUNDAY, JAN. 30, 4 P.M.
The Trans Canada Highway is open in both directions again as avalanche control activity has concluded.
ORIGINAL STORY
DriveBC is alerting motorists the Trans Canada Highway will be closed west of Revelstoke today, Sunday, Jan. 30.
The shutdown for avalanche control activity will begin at 1 p.m. and there will be no detour available.
DriveBC does not say how long the road will be closed.
