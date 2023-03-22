Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed this afternoon for avalanche control work.
Work between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and the Hemlock Grove Boardwalk will keep Highway 1 closed between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. this afternoon (March 22).
Detour not available. Watch for traffic control.
⚠️#BCHwy1 The highway will be CLOSED in both directions east of #Revelstoke between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM today for avalanche control. Watch for traffic control. No detour will be available. #MtRevelstokeNP #GoldenBC
